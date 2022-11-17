The World Cup in Qatar starts this Sunday and the top two divisions of English football have been paused.

The Premier League resumes on Boxing Day, while the Championship kicks-off again on December 10, but League One and Two continue as normal.

The break could potentially present an opportunity for some clubs in the National League to sign players on a short-term loan that they might not ordinarily be able to but Webb does not see it that way.

When asked about incomings and outgoing, Webb told the DT on Thursday morning: “No, nothing to report.

"We have had a busy week watching opposition. The gaffer went to watch Wimbledon and Gary (Roberts) went to watch Hartlepool-Solihull the other night.

"We have been watching games and focusing on the here and now and the players we have got, who at the minute are doing more than a good job.”

Explaining why he does not think the World Cup break changes much for the Spireites in terms of transfers, Webb explained: “Anyone who is not in and around a Championship team or a Premier League team is obviously a 23s player or a youngster we could have got anyway or we would have tried to get so I don’t think that changes anything. I think anyone who is in and around a Championship or a Premier League squad has obviously got no interest in coming to a National League team, in or out of a World Cup set-up.

