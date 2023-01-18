News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Why Chesterfield boss Paul Cook won't be on touchline against Notts County

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook will be in the stands for Saturday’s big game against promotion rivals Notts County.

By Liam Norcliffe
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Cook was charged by the FA with three counts relating to his behaviour on the touchline and in the tunnel after the win against Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day. He was shown a red card and sent to the stands.

The 55-year-old has been given a two-match touchline ban, the first of which was served on Tuesday night against West Brom.

Hide Ad

It means Cook will be in the stands this weekend as the Spireites host the league leaders.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.
Most Popular

Cook’s suspension still allows him to communicate with assistant manager Danny Webb and first-team coach Gary Roberts on the touchline.

“We got the notice through quite late from the FA,” Webb said.

Hide Ad

“We are allowed constant contact with him via phones etc and that will be the same for Notts County.

“Me and Gary were certainly getting his messages on to the players through the communication we had.”

Hide Ad

The ban is Cook’s second of the season, having already served a one-match suspension for accumulating four yellow cards.

Read More
'Embarrassing' - why Chesterfield striker says they 'let fans down' against Wes...
Paul CookNotts CountyChesterfieldWest BromSpireites