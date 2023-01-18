Why Chesterfield boss Paul Cook won't be on touchline against Notts County
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook will be in the stands for Saturday’s big game against promotion rivals Notts County.
Cook was charged by the FA with three counts relating to his behaviour on the touchline and in the tunnel after the win against Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day. He was shown a red card and sent to the stands.
The 55-year-old has been given a two-match touchline ban, the first of which was served on Tuesday night against West Brom.
It means Cook will be in the stands this weekend as the Spireites host the league leaders.
Cook’s suspension still allows him to communicate with assistant manager Danny Webb and first-team coach Gary Roberts on the touchline.
“We got the notice through quite late from the FA,” Webb said.
“We are allowed constant contact with him via phones etc and that will be the same for Notts County.
“Me and Gary were certainly getting his messages on to the players through the communication we had.”
The ban is Cook’s second of the season, having already served a one-match suspension for accumulating four yellow cards.