Why Chesterfield boss Paul Cook was on the touchline against Wealdstone despite red card
Cook was sent off against Halifax on Tuesday night after two quick-fire yellows.
The Spireites camp were expecting his suspension to be for Saturday’s match against Wealdstone but it turned out that was not the case and Cook was able to take up his place in the technical area for the 3-2 win.
Town have two more games this week, away at Rochdale on Tuesday night and at Maidenhead United on Saturday, so he is set to be in the stands for one of those when everything has been processed and finalised. It is more likely to be next weekend rather than in midweek.
Chesterfield’s win on Saturday took them top of the table by five points and it means they have won six in a row for the first time in 13 years.
Next opponents Rochdale grabbed a late win at Dorking Wanderers, leaving them seventh in the league, after losing just one of their last eight.