Chesterfield will have a spare weekend in February following the progress of Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup.

The Spireites and Rovers were set to clash at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday, February 8. However, Doncaster beat Hull City on penalties in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, booking themselves a home tie against Crystal Palace in the next round, which will take place over the weekend they were due to visit Derbyshire. A new date will be announced in due course, with a midweek meeting more than likely now.

It means the Blues will not have a league game on February 8 and they won’t be able to arrange to play another League Two side because Rovers are the last remaining fourth-tier team in the competition, so all the others will already be in action.

Town will therefore have a two-week league break between facing Cheltenham Town away on February 1 and visiting Walsall on February 15. However, if they progress in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night against Rotherham United, the quarter-finals are scheduled for the week commencing February 3, so they could be in cup action.

Chesterfield beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0 earlier in the season.

Chesterfield were knocked out of the FA Cup in the second round by League One Exeter City, who beat Championship Oxford United on Saturday, and they have been rewarded with a home game against Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest in the fourth round.