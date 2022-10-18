Who started for Chesterfield the last time they faced Northampton Town - as two clubs meet again in FA Cup
Chesterfield will host Northampton Town in the FA Cup first round next month.
The Spireites will face the third-placed League Two side on Saturday, November 5.
It will be the first meeting between the two teams in more than five years, the last occasion being a 3-1 home win for the Cobblers in February 2017, which was a League One game.
Northampton were 3-0 up after 48 minutes thanks to a brace from John-Joe O’Toole and a strike from former Spireite Marc Richards. David Faupala pulled a goal back but Chesterfield fell to defeat.
But the Spireites have happier memories from the last time they were at home in this fixture, winning 3-1 in September 2016 to end Northampton’s 31-game unbeaten league run.
Let’s take a look at who started for the Blues the last time the two teams clashed...