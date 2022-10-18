The Spireites will face the third-placed League Two side on Saturday, November 5.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams in more than five years, the last occasion being a 3-1 home win for the Cobblers in February 2017, which was a League One game.

Northampton were 3-0 up after 48 minutes thanks to a brace from John-Joe O’Toole and a strike from former Spireite Marc Richards. David Faupala pulled a goal back but Chesterfield fell to defeat.

But the Spireites have happier memories from the last time they were at home in this fixture, winning 3-1 in September 2016 to end Northampton’s 31-game unbeaten league run.

Let’s take a look at who started for the Blues the last time the two teams clashed...

1. Lloyd Allinson The stopper only made a small number of appearances before moving to FC United of Manchester. He is now at Pontefract Collieries in the Northern Premier League. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Sadiq El Fitouri The defender's time at the Spireites was very brief, making just two appearances, before he was fined for going AWOL. He reportedly signed for a club in his native Libya. After that, nobody really knows what happened to him. It's a mystery. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Tom Anderson The centre-back was on loan from Burnley at the time. He has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

4. Ian Evatt The fan favourite made more than 200 appearances across two spells for the club. He is currently the manager of League One Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales