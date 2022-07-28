The 34-year-old has featured in friendlies against Matlock Town and Bradford City and could get another run-out at Boston United on Friday night.

WHO HAS HE PLAYED FOR BEFORE?

The Birkenhead-born man started his career at Tranmere Rovers and also had a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town early on in his career.

Mike Jones, pictured right, in action for Barrow against Derby County.

His next move was to Bury, the club he has made more appearances for than any other, and his form there earned him a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Jones made just a handful of appearances for the Owls before going on to play for Crawley Town, Oldham Athletic, Carlisle United and Barrow.

WHAT POSITION DOES HE PLAY?

For the majority of his career Jones has mainly been used as a winger on both flanks but he now plays more centrally.

SO HE’S GOT A LOT OF EFL EXPERIENCE THEN?

Yes, Jones has actually played all of his career in League One and League Two, racking up almost 500 appearances in total in the EFL overall and more than 500 in all competitions.

HAS HE WON ANYTHING?

The midfielder has won promotion with Bury from League Two and with Wednesday from League One, collecting runners-up medals both times.

WHY IS HE A FREE AGENT?

Jones is unattached because he was released by League Two Barrow at the end of last season following two years with the Cumbrians.

COULD HE BE OFFERED A DEAL BY CHESTERFIELD?

Jones has been at the Spireites since the start of pre-season so they are clearly taking a good look at him. With Manny Oyeleke out for the long-term and with Saidou Khan having left for Swindon Town, Chesterfield are a bit light in central midfield with just Ollie Banks, Darren Oldaker and Tom Whelan so they could do with at least one more addition in that area.

ANYTHING ELSE TO ADD?