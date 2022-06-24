The 25-year-old right-back has joined on a free transfer from Maidenhead United.

We spoke to journalist Joshua Browne, of the Maidenhead Advertiser, to get the lowdown on Town’s latest signing…

Do you think Maidenhead would have liked to have kept Sheckleford?

Ryheem Sheckleford, pictured left, has signed for Chesterfield.

It was quite disappointing to see him depart the Magpies considering how long he has been with the club and how he ended the season. It’s quite possible that Alan Devonshire believes he has got the most out of the player and it’s now time to introduce some fresh blood, or he is looking to play slightly differently next season.

What are his strengths and weaknesses?

For his stature, he’s a strong player and is able to read where players, especially those with tricky feet, are looking to go probably owed to his talents in dribbling and faking opponents too.

What is his best position?

Sheckleford was probably best identified as a wing-back and would be an asset at both ends of the pitch. I would back him to offer a reliable service on the wing due to his pace and his crossing is at a very good standard too.

Will he be a big miss for Maidenhead?

He made 27 appearances for the side last season and would have made a lot more had it not been for injury, as he was a regular name on Devonshire’s team sheet when fit.

Do you think he has potential to improve?