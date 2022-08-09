d

Chris Roberts and Bruce Baskerville, from Chesterfield, have donated part of their match fees since January 2022 to raise vital funds for the local hospice.

However, word soon spread of the duo’s charity efforts, and they were soon inundated with donations from clubs and friends which boosted their totals.

As well as donating part of his match fee, ‘Groundhopper’ Chris also decided to donate each time he saw a goal at a game he was watching whilst not officiating.

“We started this idea in January with a pledge from us both to donate part of our match fees,” said Chris.

“Since then, we have been just overwhelmed that people have literally been throwing money at us from near and far.

"Thank you, thank you thank you to everyone who has supported and contributed. We are so grateful”.

Bruce added: “The Ashgate Hospice is part of the fabric of Chesterfield. To continue the outstanding work it does for the town, the Hospice needs the support and help. Chris and I are just pleased to play a small part by providing our support.”

Upon receiving the donation, Ashgate Hospice tweeted: “Thank you for the incredible support! We are so grateful and couldn’t do what we do without the generosity of people like you.”