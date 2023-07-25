The new 2023/2024 National League season is upon us.
The campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 5 and the excitement is building.
Bookies, fans and pundits have all been having their say so we’d thought we’d join in the fun and share our predictions.
Here’s where we think each team will finish...
1. Chesterfield - 1st
I think this will be the season the Spireites finally seal their EFL return. Fired up by the play-off final defeat, new signings have improved the side, a clear identity of playing, no Wrexham or Notts County in their way, a quality manager in Paul Cook who knows what it takes to win titles. I think it will be close, they won’t run away with it, but they look ready to take the next step. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Oldham Athletic - 2nd
The Latics found their feet in the second-half of last season and finished strongly. They now know what to expect from this division and have recruited well in Shaun Hobson, Charlie Raglan and Kurt Willoughby amongst others. They are not as far along as Chesterfield in their rebuilding journey which makes me think the Spireites will just have the edge over them. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts
3. Barnet - 3rd
Finished fifth last season and I fancy them to improve on that this term. They lost Will de Havilland to Peterborough United but secured Harry Pritchard to a long-term contract. They’ve added some more goals with winger Sam Barratt and striker Callum Stead joining and there’s a nice balance of experience in Ben Coker and the more youthful Finley Potter and Zak Brunt. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS
4. Woking - 4th
It will be hard for them to improve on last season but I still think they will have enough to make the play-offs. They’ve made several new signings and it looks like adding experience has been the main focus. They’ll certainly have more depth this time. Photo: Marc Atkins