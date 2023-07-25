1 . Chesterfield - 1st

I think this will be the season the Spireites finally seal their EFL return. Fired up by the play-off final defeat, new signings have improved the side, a clear identity of playing, no Wrexham or Notts County in their way, a quality manager in Paul Cook who knows what it takes to win titles. I think it will be close, they won’t run away with it, but they look ready to take the next step. Photo: Tina Jenner