Derby County are looking for an improved season after a tough relegation battle in the 24/25 season.

Where Derby County, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Birmingham City, Sheffield United and the rest are tipped to finish as supercomputer reveals latest 2025/26 Championship prediction

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 09:10 BST
Derby County are set for another battling season ahead, according to the latest supercomputer

The Rams looked nailed on for a return to League One last season before an upturn in form ensured their Championship survival.

And a supercomputer – produced on behalf of Plejmo – believes Derby are likely to have to fight hard once again this season.

At the other end of the table the relegated trio from the Premier League are expected to have strong seasons, along with Sheffield United and Wrexham

But who is going to finish where? Here’s how the table could look.

89pts (+23)

1. Southampton

89pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+28)

2. Sheffield United

85pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+14)

3. Ipswich Town

79pts (+14) Photo: Getty Images

78pts (+19)

4. Leicester City

78pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images

