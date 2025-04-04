An excellent run of form has left Spireites just four points off the play-off places and with a game in hand on those around them.

It might not be this year, but Spireites are certainly heading in the right direction as a club – and League One football could soon return again to town.

Currently the League One average gates comes in at 9,968.

So if Spireites achieved the dream this season, how does their fan base compare to those sides currently plying their trade in League One, including that lot down the road.

Here we look at what the stats tell us, with figures provided by the footballwebpates.co.uk website. (Stats correct as of April 4)