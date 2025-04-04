Chesterfield have had average gates of 8,438 on their return to EFL football.Chesterfield have had average gates of 8,438 on their return to EFL football.
Chesterfield have had average gates of 8,438 on their return to EFL football.

Where Chesterfield's fans would put them in the League One table - and why they are bigger than bitter rivals Mansfield Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:57 BST
Chesterfield are keeping their League One dream alive.

An excellent run of form has left Spireites just four points off the play-off places and with a game in hand on those around them.

It might not be this year, but Spireites are certainly heading in the right direction as a club – and League One football could soon return again to town.

Currently the League One average gates comes in at 9,968.

So if Spireites achieved the dream this season, how does their fan base compare to those sides currently plying their trade in League One, including that lot down the road.

Here we look at what the stats tell us, with figures provided by the footballwebpates.co.uk website. (Stats correct as of April 4)

You can get more Spireites news, here.

26,262

1. Birmingham City

26,262 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
21, 427

2. Bolton Wanderers

21, 427 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
18,760

3. Huddersfield Town

18,760 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
14,705

4. Charlton Athletic

14,705 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League OneChesterfieldMansfield TownSpireites
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice