News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
A total of 59,034 fans have watched Chesterfield home games this season.A total of 59,034 fans have watched Chesterfield home games this season.
A total of 59,034 fans have watched Chesterfield home games this season.

Where Chesterfield would rank in a combined League One/Two and National League crowd table and how they compare to Mansfield Town, Peterborough United, Doncaster Rovers and Swindon Town- picture gallery

Spireites are on course to win promotion to the Football League after a great start to the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:27 GMT

So far 59,034 fans have watched Spireites home games this season at a whopping average of 7,379.

And they are gates that will certainly be at home in the Football League next season with Spireites enjoying better crowds than a number of League One and League Two clubs.

Spireites have welcomed more fans through the gate so far than arch-rivals Mansfield Town and League One promotion-chasers Peterborough United, amongst many other higher ranked clubs.

They are one of two National League clubs with big enough crowds to make our table.

Here we look at an alternative table, which ranks League One, Two and National League clubs based on total crowds this season.

The figures are correct as of Sunday October 29 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get more Spireites news here.

Total crowds: 166,160

1. Bolton Wanderers

Total crowds: 166,160 Photo: Tom Dulat

Photo Sales
Total crowd: 157,975

2. Derby County

Total crowd: 157,975 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Total crowd: 142,981

3. Portsmouth

Total crowd: 142,981 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Total crowd: 121,655

4. Charlton Athletic

Total crowd: 121,655 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueChesterfieldLeague OneFootball LeagueMansfield TownPeterborough UnitedDoncaster RoversLeague Two