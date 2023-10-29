Spireites are on course to win promotion to the Football League after a great start to the season.

So far 59,034 fans have watched Spireites home games this season at a whopping average of 7,379.

And they are gates that will certainly be at home in the Football League next season with Spireites enjoying better crowds than a number of League One and League Two clubs.

Spireites have welcomed more fans through the gate so far than arch-rivals Mansfield Town and League One promotion-chasers Peterborough United, amongst many other higher ranked clubs.

They are one of two National League clubs with big enough crowds to make our table.

Here we look at an alternative table, which ranks League One, Two and National League clubs based on total crowds this season.

The figures are correct as of Sunday October 29 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.