In the Premier League Man City made it a historic four in a row, while lower down the league fallen giants such as Derby County and Birmingham City continued on their ups and downs.
And Chesterfield were of course one of the other fallen sides who are beginning their climb back up the football ladder.
After a far too long absence from the EFL, Spireites are finally back. And, as these figures show, they certainly belong back in the league.
Here we take a look at where all 92 clubs ranked in the crowd table (based on total crowds for the season), courtesy of figures from the transfermarkt.co..uk website, and where Spireites rank amongst them.