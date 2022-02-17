Chesterfield's title push has been well-backed, with the club getting an average of 5,739 for their home games.

How the National League table would look if it was based on crowds - and where Chesterfield, Notts County, Stockport County and Wrexham would be

The National League table would look rather different if it was based on how many fans each club had.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 9:15 am
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 9:21 am

Based on the crowd sizes – taken from the footballwebpages.co.uk website – it seems Notts County and Wrexham are two of the league’s underachievers, while Borehamwood are massively punching above their weight.

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the attendance league table, ranked lowest to highest.

1. Dover Athletic

Dover Athletic have struggled for crowds and have an average attendance of just 922 this season.

Photo: Jordan Mansfield

2. Borehamwood

FA Cup giant-killers Borehamwood have struggled to attract fans to home games and have an average attendance of just 928 this season.

Photo: Bryn Lennon

3. Weymouth

Weymouth have an average attendance of 1150 this season.

Photo: Steve Bardens

4. King's Lynn Town

An average of 1,162 fans have seen King's Lynn Town home games this season.

Photo: Craig Brough/AHPIX LTD

