Where Chesterfield need to improve if they are to win promotion - stats report

Chesterfield have got 17 matches to achieve their aim of winning promotion this season.

Manager Paul Cook has made no secret of their goal, insisting that they need to put their injury woes to one side and refocus on their main objective. The Spireites are currently 10th and six points off the top seven with a game in hand.

Ahead of the run-in, we have had a look at some stats to see how they are shaping up compared to the teams around them, including league leaders Walsall, who they face on Saturday...

ATTACK

Chesterfield are the second top scorers in the league.

It has not always felt like it at times this season but the Spireites are the second highest goalscorers in the league with 48, seven behind leaders Walsall, who they visit on Saturday. Their expected goals is 35.8 so they are outperforming in that regard. They are averaging 1.7 goals per match compared to the Sadlers’ 1.9.

Paul Cook’s men have walloped five past Crewe Alexandra, Morecambe and Doncaster Rovers in one-off games but only netted once against Cheltenham Town in two matches. Some weeks it has been a frustrating watch as they have struggled to break down teams who have deployed a low block, particularly at home, whereas on other occasions they have been free-flowing and look like they could score from every attack. Some supporters have been calling for them to shoot more often but they are fifth best for shots on target with an average of 4.5 per match compared to Walsall's 4.9.

The departures of James Berry and Dilan Markanday in January saw 17 goals and six assists disappear out of the squad so it remains to be seen whether new arrivals Dylan Duffy, Michael Olakigbe and Bim Pepple can fill the gap, although the early signs are encouraging with all three netting against Doncaster last time out.

DEFENCE

In terms of goals against, the Blues are 11th in the table for that particular stat, with 34 goals shipped. Their eight clean sheets puts them 10th in that category. They have conceded only two more than table-toppers Walsall. AFC Wimbledon have the tightest defence in the division with just 20 goals conceded, an average of just 0.7. Chesterfield are conceding an average of 1.2 goals per match and that will probably need to come down to at least 1.0 or lower if they are to be successful this season. Their xG for goals conceded (31.1) pretty much reflects the actual number of goals conceded (34).

POSSESSION

This is an interesting category because it splits opinion. It is a stat which a lot of pundits and fans look at when putting forward an argument for a team having ‘dominated’ a game. Most of the top teams do control possession, whereas others accept they won’t and play on the counter-attack, with Nottingham Forest getting a lot of joy with that approach this season.

Just as they are for goals scored, Chesterfield are second in the table for possession, with 61.1%, which is only bettered by Notts County’s 62.5%. The Spireites are actually top for ‘accurate long balls per match’, which is more likely to be switches of play rather than hopeful punts up field. And they are third for accurate passes per match with an average of 388.6 and an accuracy of 80.6%.

As is often pointed out, possession is not everything and it is more about what you do with it. In the bonkers world of League Two, rock-bottom Carlisle United are fourth best for possession (54.4%), while leaders Walsall are second from bottom with 43%. Carlisle have clearly not made the most of having the majority of the ball and manager Mike Williamson has paid the price by losing his job, while Walsall are so effective.

GENERAL

Chesterfield have been reluctant to cross the ball this season but improvements do seem to have been made in that regard recently. The Spireites are credited with only four accurate crosses per match, ranking them 17th in that category, with AFC Wimbledon leading the way with 5.8.

The Blues are bottom of the table for interceptions (163) this season, averaging 5.6 per match, but that will be because they dominate possession themselves. Cheltenham Town, a team who don’t have a lot of the ball, top the list with 10.3. It is the same story for successful tackles, with Chesterfield again bottom with 8.6 per match, with Accrington Stanley the best with 11.4. And Town also rank the worst for clearances with 19.4, compared to Harrogate’s 39.7. But again that will relate to possession.

One area some people might wish they would brush up on is fouls. By that, we mean tactical fouls. Chesterfield make the second fewest fouls (10.1) per match in the league. Play-off hopefuls Salford City, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers are all in the top six in that department. The Spireites might have to master the dark arts in the remaining part of the campaign.

Refereeing decisions balance themselves out across a season, or so we are led to believe. Chesterfield have had one penalty awarded for and against them. Newport County have have been awarded the most penalties with seven, while Fleetwood Town have given six away.