Chesterfield have got what they hope will be a promotion-winning season off to a good start.

Thirteen points from their opening six games leaves Spireites sitting third in the early table.

And SkyBet expects Paul Cook’s men to continue that form all through the season.

Here are where Chesterfield – and every other National League side – are expected to finish. Predictions are based on the odds for each club to win the league.

1 . Chesterfield 1/1 Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

2 . Barnet 8/1 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Gateshead 9/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales