News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Chesterfield have 13 points from their opening six league games.Chesterfield have 13 points from their opening six league games.
Chesterfield have 13 points from their opening six league games.

Where Chesterfield are tipped to finish after good start to National League season and predictions for Solihull Moors, Hartlepool United, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, Woking and Barnet - picture gallery

Chesterfield have got what they hope will be a promotion-winning season off to a good start.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:31 BST

Thirteen points from their opening six games leaves Spireites sitting third in the early table.

And SkyBet expects Paul Cook’s men to continue that form all through the season.

Here are where Chesterfield – and every other National League side – are expected to finish. Predictions are based on the odds for each club to win the league.

Let us know what you think of Spireites’ chances this season via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Spireites news, here.

1/1

1. Chesterfield

1/1 Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
8/1

2. Barnet

8/1 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
9/1

3. Gateshead

9/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
9/1

4. Woking

9/1 Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldNational LeagueHartlepool UnitedRochdaleWokingSpireitesPaul Cook