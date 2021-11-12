Where can I watch Chesterfield vs Salford in the FA Cup second round?

Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Chesterfield are just one game away from the third round of the FA Cup, where they could face the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United or Chelsea. Such a draw would be fantastic for Chesterfield and would create a lot of intrigue.

However, before they think about that, there’s still a daunting obstacle in their way – Salford City.

The game will be broadcasted live on ITV4, on December 5th. Coverage will start at approximately 4:45, with kickoff at 5:15.

If you’d like to watch the game from one of Chesterfield’s local pubs, The Barley Mow and The Spotted Frog generally show live games – being in Chesterfield, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll be showing anything else at that time.