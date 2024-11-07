Back in November 2010, Spireites enjoyed a thumping 5-2 win over Saturday’s opponents Accrington Stanley.

Two goals apiece from Craig Davies and Danny Whitaker and another from Jack Lester saw Stanley romp home.

Chesterfield had scored 11 goals in their previous three games at the b2net Stadium and they were ahead in the eighth minute when Davies lobbed Alex Cisak.

Phil Edwards levelled from the penalty spot after 17 minutes when Scott Griffiths tripped Peter Murphy but when Kevin Long felled Lester in the 40th minute,

Whitaker restored Chesterfield's lead from the spot. A minute later, Lester glided away from two defenders and slipped the ball past Cisak before Whitaker struck again after Davies punished an Edwards slip in the 56th minute.

Accrington replied again on the hour mark through Terry Gornell but another slick passing move sent Davies in for his second of the night and 12th of the season with two minutes remaining.

The win left Spireites three points clear of Port Vale after 15 games of the League Two season.

It was of course a season to rememeber with Spireites going on to win the League Two title.

But what happened to the starting XI from the win over Accrington? Here we have all the answers.

Tommy Lee Lee played every minute of the Spireites' championship-winning 2010/11 season. On 6 November 2017, Lee announced his retirement from football with immediate effect, aged 31, due to a recurring shoulder injury. He moved into coaching at Sheffield Wednesday's junior academy before joining rivals Sheffield United.

Simon Ford Simon Ford was part of the side that beat Swindon Town 2–0 in the Football League Trophy final on 25 March 2012. He was released by Spireites at the end of the season before joining former club Grimsby on a one-year deal. He left Blundell Park on 2 May 2013 and disappeared from the pro scene.

Drew Talbot Drew Talbot went on to be a club stalwart having chalked up 232 appearances for the club before leaving for an unsuccessful spell with Portsmouth in 2016. He returned to Spireites in the January 2018 transfer window before again being released. He announced his retirement from football in July 2019.

Jack Hunt Jack Hunt spent six months on loan at Chesterfield from Huddersfield Town. He would go on to join Premier League side Crystal Palace. He failed to establish himself at Selhurt Park and was sent out on numerous loan deals. Hunt found a home at Sheffield Wednesday. He is currently at Bristol Rovers.