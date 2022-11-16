Where are they now? - Chesterfield's line-up last time they played AFC Wimbledon - as two clubs meet again in FA Cup
Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon will clash for the first time in more than five years when they meet in the FA Cup later this month.
By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
The two sides will go head-to-head in the FA Cup second round at Plough Lane over the weekend of November 26.
The previous meeting was a 0-0 draw in Derbyshire in January 2017 in League Two.
Here’s how the Spireites lined-up that day...
