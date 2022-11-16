News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield have not played AFC Wimbledon since January 2017.

Where are they now? - Chesterfield's line-up last time they played AFC Wimbledon - as two clubs meet again in FA Cup

Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon will clash for the first time in more than five years when they meet in the FA Cup later this month.

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago

The two sides will go head-to-head in the FA Cup second round at Plough Lane over the weekend of November 26.

The previous meeting was a 0-0 draw in Derbyshire in January 2017 in League Two.

Here’s how the Spireites lined-up that day...

1. Ryan Fulton

The 26-year-old, who was on loan from Liverpool at the time, is now at Hamilton Academical, who are bottom of the Scottish Championship.

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Sam Hird

The former defender is first-team coach at Bolton Wanderers.

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Liam O'Neil

The versatile O'Neil left Chesterfield for Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee in January 2017 and he is still at the League One club.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Ian Evatt

The Spireites favourite is manager at League One Bolton Wanderers.

Photo: Alex Livesey

