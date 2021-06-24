When the 2021/2022 National League fixtures will be released
The 2021/2022 National League fixtures will be released next month, it has been confirmed.
The fixtures will be published on Wednesday, July 7 at 1pm.
The season gets underway on Saturday, August 21.
Chesterfield return to pre-season training on July 8.
So far the Spireites have announced away friendlies against Alfreton Town and Matlock Town and they will host Bradford City.
Town have made two summer signings in goalkeeper Scott Loach and centre-back Jamie Grimes with more expected in the coming weeks.