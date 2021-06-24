When the 2021/2022 National League fixtures will be released

The 2021/2022 National League fixtures will be released next month, it has been confirmed.

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:19 am

The fixtures will be published on Wednesday, July 7 at 1pm.

The season gets underway on Saturday, August 21.

Chesterfield return to pre-season training on July 8.

Chesterfield fans will be hoping they can return to the Technique Stadium for the upcoming season.

So far the Spireites have announced away friendlies against Alfreton Town and Matlock Town and they will host Bradford City.

Town have made two summer signings in goalkeeper Scott Loach and centre-back Jamie Grimes with more expected in the coming weeks.

