When is the National League 'transfer deadline day?'

Premier League and EFL clubs had until 11pm on Tuesday to complete their business. They can only sign free agents between now and the summer from this point onwards.

But Tuesday’s deadline did not apply to National League clubs, who can still sign players until towards the end of March, including from Premier League and EFL clubs.

The player registration deadline is normally three-quarters of the way through March, last year’s was on the 24th, and it will be a similar date this season.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

As expected, the Spireites sold Kabongo Tshimanga to Peterborough United on Tuesday, but none of their other players left.

Tshimanga, 25, has signed for the League One club on loan for the rest of the season ahead of a permanent transfer in the summer.

The Posh have an obligation to buy him which means there is no chance of the forward returning to the Spireites.

He passed his medical on Monday before the deal was confirmed on Tuesday.

Town are now in the market to replace him with one, possibly two, strikers being lined-up.

The Blues were fully expecting Tshimanga to leave on deadline day so they have been putting together a list of potential targets for some time.

