When is the FA Cup first round draw and what channel is it on?
Chesterfield are in the hat for for the FA Cup first round draw.
The Spireites beat ninth tier Anstey Nomads 3-0 in the fourth qualifying round on Saturday.
Town will go into the hat along with League One and League Two clubs, who enter the competition at this stage. Premier League and Championship teams don’t enter until the third round.
The Blues banked £9,375 for beating Anstey and they will get £41,000 if they are successful in the first round.
The draw for the first round takes place on Monday, October 17 and it will be broadcast live on BBC Two from 7pm.
First round ties will be played on Saturday, November 5.
Chesterfield made it to round three last season, losing 5-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.