The 2021/2022 National League season starts on August 21.

The 2021/2022 National League campaign starts in just over two months and hopes are high that fans will be allowed to attend games this time.

With the season starting on Saturday, August 21 the players are likely to be back in training in the first or second week of July.

The build-up to the new campaign will be totally different to last year when Town only managed to play three friendlies because of Covid ahead of the delayed October start date.

The National League North and National League South will start a week earlier on August 14., the same date as the Premier League.

The Football League season will start on Saturday, August 7.

The date for the release of National League fixtures is yet to be finalised.

FA Cup and FA Trophy dates will be confirmed in due course.

Vanarama National League Key Dates:

-Start Date: Saturday 21st August 2021

-End Date: Saturday 21st May 2022

-Play-Offs: Wednesday 25th May 2022 to Sunday 5th June 2022 (dates subject to FA approval)

Vanarama National League North and South Key Dates

-Start Date: Saturday 14th August 2021

-End Date: Saturday 7th May 2022

-Play-Offs: Wednesday 11th May 2022 to Sunday 22nd May 2022 (dates TBC)

Christmas Schedule (all divisions)

-Sunday 26th December 2021

-Tuesday 28th December 2021 (Bank Holiday)

-Sunday 2nd January 2022- Clubs have the ability to move fixtures to Saturday 1st January 2022 or Monday 3rd January 2022 (both Bank Holidays)