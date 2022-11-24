The midfielder, who has scored three goals and grabbed six assists this season, has been out for a month with a hamstring injury.

But he is nearing a return and they have circled a match on December 10 for his comeback.

"We are aiming for him to be fit pre-Dorking Wanderers which would be great,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

Ollie Banks is edging closer to returning to action.

"For a bad hamstring injury that is a great recovery and fair play to the medical team for getting him back sooner rather than later.

"He is stepping up his running and he is getting there.

"He is an excellent player but the lads who have come in are going to make it very hard for him to come back in the team.”

Akwasi Asante has also been out for a month with a hamstring injury but he is back in training.

"He will be travelling with us down to Wimbledon,” Webb said.

Lucas Covolan (ankle) is still a ‘couple’ of weeks away and Manny Oyeleke (knee) is expected back after Christmas.

