'Whatever happens...' - Woking boss reacts to Halifax defeat which puts Chesterfield in driving seat

Woking missed the chance to go above the Spireites on Tuesday night, losing 1-0 at home to Halifax in their game in hand. Victory would have sent them third and one point clear of Town going into the final day of the season on Saturday.

But defeat means the Blues, who host relegated Maidstone United, have a two point lead over Woking, who travel to Solihull Moors.

“We will just go back to what we do,” Sarll said after the loss to the Shaymen.

Woking manager Darren Sarll.

“We have to rediscover an ability to keep clean sheets because without it it makes life very difficult for ourselves. We need to rediscover that quality because we have not done it anywhere near enough in 2023.

“The players and I and staff will have to work really hard going into the next phase of our season to try, maybe in a different way, to keep more clean sheets or work out the common denominator for the moments which we can’t keep clean sheets. I think that is really important because this team has been recruited on its ability to be organised defensively and not give too much away.”

Woking have had an excellent season and their success has probably gone under the radar because of the title race between Wrexham and Notts County.

And Sarll, who is in his first full season in charge, says there is a bigger picture than just their efforts on the pitch.