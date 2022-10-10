Liam Mandeville equalised for the Spireites on 50 minutes after they conceded just before half-time but they could not hold on for a point at the Silverlake Stadium.

Let’s take a look at some of the key talking points from the game...

CONFUSING

Liam Mandeville scored Chesterfield's equaliser against Eastleigh.

To start the season 10 games unbeaten and then to lose the next three is a bit confusing because the starting line-up, in the main, has been the same. Apart from Armando Dobra, who is back fit now and should play in the FA Cup this Saturday, the team has not really changed and his absence is not the reason why Town are conceding goals from counter-attacks and set-pieces.

All of a sudden some players appear low on confidence, look a bit tired and are making the same mistakes over and over again. When they didn’t play well but picked up points against Yeovil and Maidstone, I took the angle that it was the sign of a good team. But Chesterfield have not actually performed to the levels they are capable of since Southend United which was six matches ago now. They did play better in Hampshire, but they were up against a bang average Eastleigh side who they would have beaten comfortably just a few weeks ago, in my opinion.

They still looked vulnerable from counter-attacks, but the damage was actually done from two set-pieces. A draw would have been a fair result, but you don’t always get what you deserve.

RESET

This Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Anstey Nomads might have come at just the right time. It is a chance to take a break from league action and reset a little bit. It will also be an opportunity for some of the players on the fringes of the team, and those returning from injury, to get some vital minutes. However, the game is also a potential banana-skin, the ninth-tier opponents, four leagues below the Spireites, have nothing to lose and everything to gain. The BBC has chosen to televise this match for a reason – they smell an upset. It’s important the Blues take it seriously otherwise they could be on the end of an embarrassing exit.

POSITIVES

Despite the defeat in Hampshire, there were some positives to come from it.

Joe Cook made a big impression on his debut at centre-back. The 22-year-old, a summer signing from Bognor Regis, was cool and composed on the ball, and made some key tackles, headers and blocks. He has got a good stature about him, and he was surprisingly quite aggressive for a ball-playing centre-back. It was a shame he had to go off with cramp just after the hour-mark, and Town might not have conceded from the corner late on if he had still been on the pitch.

Tim Akinola and George Cooper, making their first starts, were also pluses. Akinola was neat and tidy on the ball and mopped up in midfield. He was beaten in the air for the winner, though. Cooper was a surprise inclusion given his limited game-time so far, but he showed he has got some quality with that left foot of his. There were some encouraging moments of old fashioned wing play from him and he got 70 minutes under his belt which will do him the world of good.

INJURIES

Ross Fitzsimons started in net and that could remain the case for a while with Lucas Covolan set to be out for a number of weeks with an ankle injury. Jack Clarke (hamstring) and Calvin Miller (back spasm) also missed out.

TEAM

