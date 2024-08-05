Chesterfield signed off from pre-season with a pleasing 3-0 win against Scunthorpe United.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the game at Glanford Park on Friday night...

CLUES

Danny Webb insisted that the starting line-up is not necessarily the one that will face Swindon Town on the opening day but deep down it probably will be. If it’s not, it certainly won’t be too far from it. Captain Jamie Grimes is back running so if he can kick a ball this week in training then he might have half a chance of starting but, at the same time, as much as he would like to play, there’s no point risking him for the sake of one game. Fair enough, they were up against a team two leagues below them, but the Spireites were very good in the first-half, scoring some well-worked goals, before seeing it out professionally after the break.

Ryan Colclough was on the scoresheet against Scunthorpe United.

WHAT DID WE NOTICE?

Ryan Boot once again provided a safe pair of hands between the sticks. In possession, they continued to roll into a back three with Tom Naylor pulling the strings from deep, allowing Liam Mandeville to bomb on like Cafu, including arriving at the back post to get on the scoresheet. Michael Jacobs’ positioning also helped with that, with the 32-year-old tucking himself inside off the wing, as well as scoring a beauty. Central midfield is an interesting one. Ollie Banks and Darren Oldaker is a partnership we have seen loads of times before and they’ve had success. But it’s also a pairing that Paul Cook moved away from last season. Meanwhile, Ryan Colclough was back to his best, terrorising the Scunthorpe backline, notching a goal and an assist against one of his old clubs.

BIG UNIT

Former Sheffield United and Rotherham United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman featured for the last 25 minutes. The 30-year-old, who came through the ranks at Chelsea, has been training with Chesterfield. He didn’t have much to do but his 6ft 6in frame made it look like he was standing in a five-a-side net. He is certainly a big presence between the posts. They are set to take another look at him this week. In other news, there was no sign of fellow trialist Xavier Benjamin, and Webb later confirmed the defender has now departed.

ANY OTHER BITS?

It might have only been a friendly but Will Grigg showed his elite mentality when, in his view, he had a goal incorrectly ruled offside. He was adamant it should have counted and even went over to the linesman to plead his case. Whether it’s a final at Wembley, a friendly at Glanford Park or a kickabout on the park, he just wants to score goals.