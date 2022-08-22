What we learned from Chesterfield's dramatic draw against Notts County

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strikes from Liam Mandeville and Akwasi Asante put the Spireites in control but a quick-fire double from Macaulay Langstaff levelled the score in the televised Saturday tea-time clash.

Let’s take a look at some of the talking points from the game...

MIXED FEELINGS

Akwasi Asante celebrates his goal. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Would we have taken a point before? Yes. Would we have been happy with a point at 2-0 up? No. But would we have taken a point at 2-2 with 65 minutes remaining with Notts in the ascendency? Yes.

It was difficult what to make of the result when leaving Meadow Lane on Saturday evening but, after sleeping on it, a point away at one of your expected promotion rivals is a good result. Yes, it could have been three, but it also could have been zero.

On the balance of play a draw was probably about right. Notts were the better side in the first 15 minutes, Chesterfield were then on top until the hour and could have gone 3-0 up, before the hosts looked like turning the scoreline completely on its head, but the Spireites regained some composure and could have won it themselves.

Could have won it, could have lost it, could have won it and lost it again. It was a topsy-turvy game and one very much in keeping with recent encounters in this fixture.

Four points against Wrexham and Notts in a seven-point week and four unbeaten overall is a very solid return.

DROPPED POINTS

The Blues dropped 27 points from winning positions last season – the most in the National League.

They have already dropped four this campaign, although it would be harsh to read too much into what happened at Dorking given the situation with 10-men and Ollie Banks in net.

Another plus is that they did not crumble completely against either Dorking or Notts and made sure they came away with at least a point whereas last season they threw leads to lose three times against Woking, Solihull Moors (down to 10-men to be fair) and Grimsby Town.

The two points dropped at Meadow Lane came in different circumstances as well, in my opinion. Last season under the previous manager the Spireites tended to sit back after going a goal up, whereas Notts County boss Luke Williams acknowledged that Chesterfield were trying to score more goals here, and it could have been game over had Asante’s shot rattled the net instead of the crossbar.

It is to early to say whether this is going to be a problem again this season, I’d probably say it won’t be, but let’s see.

CHIPPING IN

Town had to rely heavily on the goals of Kabongo Tshimanga last season, but the early signs suggest that won’t be the case this year.

Yes, Tshimanga will still goals but other teams will also have to worry about threats coming from other areas of the pitch this season.

Four games in and Mandeville has two goals and an assist, the same for Asante, while Armando Dobra has one goal and two assists, with Ollie Banks and Jeff King also on the scoresheet so far.

NOW WHAT?

Paul Cook now has a decison to make regarding the goalkeeping situation. Does Lucas Covolan come straight back in after his suspension? Or does Ross Fitzsimons continue in goal? Has he done enough to earn himself a longer-term deal? We will find out on Friday night when Chesterfield face table-topping Barnet under the lights at the Technique.

