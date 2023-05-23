Just over a week after the play-off final defeat to Notts County, the Spireites have announced their retained list.

Let’s take a look at it in a bit more detail…

Were there any shocks?

Andy Dallas' loan at Chesterfield has now ended.

Not really. It was probably the most straight-forward retained list in years. We already knew that Ross Fitzsimons, Jack Clarke and Manny Oyeleke were leaving because they had announced their departures on social media. As well as that, Mike Jones had hinted that he had been offered a new deal. We didn’t know that Jesurun Uchegbulam had only signed a one-year deal, with an option to extend, when he joined from Matlock Town last summer, but that wasn’t a huge surprise.

Is there any sadness at the three players leaving?

Yes, I think there is. But ultimately the right decisions have been made.

Fitzsimons did a steady job in goal, recording 13 clean sheets, but there are probably better options out there, without wanting to sound too harsh. He almost left to join Scunthorpe United around February time so the fact he has now completed a move to the Iron is not a bolt out of the blue. He will probably be remembered for his error in the play-off final, but he deserves credit for the way he took on the ’sweeper keeper’ role and there was a clear improvement in his game as the season went on.

With Clarke and Oyeleke, I think there will always be that ‘what if’ with them. Both of them have had a horrible last year or so with injuries. But when fit they are talented players and could have played a part in helping the club move forward had they been able to stay out of the treatment room. Clarke could have been a good option to have across the three attacking midfield positions and Oyeleke could have competed with Jones for that holding midfield role. It wasn’t to be, but I think everyone will wish them good luck in the future.

What about the two contracts offered?

I think there would have been some eyebrows raised had the club not offered a new deal to Jones. It was a no-brainer. Even at 35, he still has plenty to offer, which he showed at Wembley with his 120-minute monstrous shift. He won’t be able to play every game next season, he will need resting every now and again, but he is a true professional and plays every game like it's his last. His signing last summer didn’t bring much of a reaction from the fanbase, but he ended being one of the first names on the team-sheet. Hopefully he signs on the dotted line.

The other contract offer has gone to young goalkeeper Luke Chadwick. He has been out on loan this season to get some experience of men’s first-team football and finished the campaign by keeping a clean sheet in the under-23’s cup final win against Rushden and Diamonds.

What about the loan players?

The loan deals for Lucas Covolan, Tim Akinola, Andy Dallas and Paul McCallum have now expired. This doesn’t mean Chesterfield won't try and sign any of them this summer, but for now their time at the club has come to an end.

Dallas would be the obvious one to try and bring back but we understand there is a lot of interest in him. He’s 23, out of contract, and a regular scorer at this level, so he will have a few options.

Reports elsewhere claim Akinola is set to leave Arsenal - so he too could be available - but again there is likely to be EFL interest in him.

McCallum has already hinted on social media that he won’t be coming back to Town and he is looking for another club after being let go by Dagenham and Redbridge.

And Covolan’s Blues career just never recovered from his silly opening day red card. He has been released by Port Vale.

So how does that leave the squad looking?

In a fairly strong position, in my opinion. Unlike previous years there isn’t a need to bring in a load of new signings. There will probably just be a few tweaks here and there.

There will be question marks next to the names of Tom Whelan, Danny Rowe and Michael Gyasi, who were all loaned out last season. Will they be allowed to leave if a club comes in for them? Could they go out on loan again? Could they come back into the fold?