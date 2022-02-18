What Chesterfield have been working on in Paul Cook's first week of training

Cook will take charge of his first home game on Saturday against play-off challengers Solihull Moors in front of a bumper crowd.

His assistant Danny Webb did not want to divulge everything they have been working on in Cook’s first full week of training but did reveal one aspect they are aiming to improve.

“He has focused a lot on the out of possession stuff, how he wants us to set up,” Webb told the DT.

Paul Cook takes charge of his first home game on Saturday.

“I think everyone knows how his teams set-up. It is attractive, free-flowing football but he has really wanted to hit home about how we set-up behind the ball so we don’t get counter-attacked.

“We have conceded a lot of late goals throughout the season, we have got to make sure that that does not happen anymore.

“For this week, just like the end of last week, he just wants to get to know the place. He has made a few changes around the building.

“I think he has really thrown himself into it and so far the boys are loving it."

Given Chesterfield’s success so far this season, Cook is reluctant to make any big changes but Webb backs him to get it right if he chooses to do so.

“With his level of experience, he would know the level of risk of anything that is done,” Webb explained.

“It is about timing, nobody will know that more than Paul Cook if he feels that is the thing to do at any given point.

“At the minute, the main thing he has tried to do is to drip feed information into the players within training sessions about things he wants to do a little bit better because his standards are so high.

“Time will tell if there are any changes but at the moment the influence he is having on us all is extremely positive.”