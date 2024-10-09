What the stats show us about Chesterfield's start to life in League Two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 10-game marker is always the first point of judgement in a season and Chesterfield have reached that stage in League Two.

The Spireites are 12th in the table, two points off the play-offs and only five off the top so they are in a good position going into the next part of the campaign.

We’ve delved into some stats for attack, defence and possession to see how they are matching-up compared to everyone else and here’s what we found:

ATTACK

Darren Oldaker celebrates his goal against Walsall at the weekend. Picture: Jason Chadwick.

They have the joint second best attack along with this weekend’s opponents Notts County with 17 goals. League leaders Walsall top the charts with 19.

This means Chesterfield are outperforming their xG rate (14.28) – seventh best in the division. Walsall’s is 20.85.

Eleven of their goals have been from open play (4th best), five from set-pieces (3rd) and one has been a penalty.

A total of 40% of their attacks come down the right side, 39% down the left and 21% through the middle.

They are 11th for average number of shots (11.9) per game. The table-topping Sadlers are averaging 14.5.

Of those 11.9 shots, 3.9 are outside the box (14th best), 6.8 are in the area (10th) and 1.2 (8th) are in the six-yard box

They are 12th for shots on target per game. Surprisingly, Colchester United in 16th average the most with 5.1.

POSSESSION/PASSES

Chesterfield are second for possession, averaging 63.1%. Notts County are top with 64.3%

The Spireites are third for pass success rate (81.8), with MK Dons second (81.9%) and Notts leading the way with 87.3.

Town are third for short passes (422) per game, third for long passes (82) and 13th for crosses (20).

DEFENCE

The Spireites have got the ninth best defensive record, conceding 10 goals.

Eight of those have been from open play, one has been a counter-attack and one was a set-piece.

Opposition teams are averaging 10.3 shots per game against Chesterfield, putting them seventh best in this category. Doncaster Rovers top this particular table with 7.8, while Harrogate Town are bottom with 16.

The Spireites have the third lowest number (14.7) for tackles per game, but that will be because they dominate possession. Notts County make the fewest tackles (13.2).

Town rank third worst for interceptions (6.4) but again that will be because they are a possession-based side. Notts make the fewest with 5.7.