After the first 10 games of the season Chesterfield are sitting sixth in the League Two table. Here, we take a look at what the stats are saying about their start to the campaign.

POSSESSION

This one won’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who has watched the Spireites but they top the league when it comes to possession, with an average of 62.2% per game. They average 369.8 passes with an accuracy of 78.7%. Grimsby Town are second with 61.2% possession and Barnet are third with 58.3%. The need for the Blues to have ‘possession with a purpose’ is a phrase which has cropped up in the past and it has come up again in the opening two months of the season. The fact that Walsall are top of League Two but average the lowest possession (35.4%), averaging just 147.3 passes per game, shows it is not about how much of the ball you have but what you do with it that counts.

PASSING

Interestingly, Chesterfield are actually third for 'accurate long balls per match’, behind Tranmere Rovers and Oldham Athletic, which shows that they are mixing up their passes.More crosses is something a lot of people have been calling for and Chesterfield rank ninth in that category with an average accuracy of 4.80. Oldham lead the way again with 6.60.

GOALS

It perhaps has not felt like this at times but Chesterfield are the third highest scorers in the division, with 18 netted, boosted by the four bagged against Newport County on Saturday. Paul Cook made the point recently that his teams have finished the top scorers in the league in the majority of his 20-plus years as a manager so even though they may not be firing or clicking just yet, the likelihood is that they will be in the top three highest scorers come May. Before the weekend there had been concerns about the lack of chances they were creating for their strikers but with both Will Grigg and Wil Dickson scoring against Newport that could kick-start a run now.

ATTACK

Chesterfield are outperforming their xG, with 18 scored from an xG of 11.2. Depending on which way you look at it, that could be seen as a positive if you take the view that they are being clinical from the chances they create, or you could argue that with the possession they are having their xG should be much higher anyway. They are averaging 4.20 shots on target per match, which is the ninth best, which again you could suggest should be much better given they are dominating the ball. Swindon Town top that particular list with an average of 5.50 per match. When it comes to ‘big chances’ created, Cook’s men are ranked 14th and they are fifth for touches in the opposition box with 251. Grimsby’s 299 is the best.

DEFENCE

With Chesterfield likely to have no troubles scoring as the season progresses, keeping the ball out of the net down the other end is probably going to dictate whether they finish in the top three or the play-offs. And they are going to have to improve in this area because the 13 they have conceded gives them the 18th best defensive record. Newly-promoted Oldham Athletic lead the way with just six, while high-flying Gillingham are next with seven, while table-topping Walsall are third with eight. The Spireites have only recorded two clean sheets so far and they were the first two games of the season. They have not shut the opposition out since Cheltenham Town away on August 9. That has got to change if they want to be successful. But it has felt like they have been a bit unfortunate with some of the goals that have gone past them and their xG conceded rate suggests that is the case. Based on the chances against them they should have conceded 10.6 goals compared to the 13 that they actually have let in.

SUMMARY

Chesterfield are a team who dominate possession and are likely to score a lot of goals across the season. But they need to do more with the possession they have with more shots, chances and crosses. They also need to find a way to concede fewer goals and keep more clean sheets, although they have been a bit unlucky at times, and that should even itself out as the campaign goes on.