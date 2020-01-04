What John Pemberton thought of Chesterfield's win over Sutton United

John Pemberton hailed his “magnificent” players after a narrow win over Sutton United to give him his first victory as caretaker manager.

Jonathan Smith finished Mike Fondop’s cross for the only goal of the game to move the Spireites two points from safety in the National League.

Pemberton said: “It was tough, we have played a good side.

“They put us under pressure certainly in the second-half.

“I thought we started the game well and that gave us a bit of a foothold.

“We should have gone 1-0 up in the first-half.

“They (Sutton) are quite direct and they have got a decent aerial presence.

“The lads showed a lot of spirit and they were magnificent to a man.”

Pemberton made three changes to the starting line-up including recalls for experienced pair Sam Wedgbury and Smith and youngster Jamie Sharman was on the bench.

“I kind of went with what I knew, that is why I brought Wedgbury back in, why I brought Smith back in and I put Sharman on the bench because I know what I am going to get,” Pemberton said.

“My worry was how long they would last and I thought Wedgbury did brilliant – he has not played for a while – but to be fair to him he is a good pro and he keeps himself fit and I am pleased for him as well and for Smith for getting the goal.

“But I don’t want to single anyone out because it is a massive team effort.”