Paul Cook’s men sit top of the table after going unbeaten in the first six games of the season.

They head to Oldham Athletic this Saturday full of confidence, but they know they are not the finished article yet.

“Confidence has been high since pre-season, the team has been together for 11-12 games now,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said. We are happy with the performances, results come and go. If our performances are at a standard that we want them to be then we will win more than we will lose.

Gary Roberts, Paul Cook and Danny Webb in the dugout at Altrincham.

“There are a load of things we can brush up on, this group can get so much better, they know it and they want to get better - and we will. We are still a new group, there is a long way to go, but we will get better, that is a fact.”

One area they are keen to improve is on stop games becoming a bit end-to-end as the final whistle edges closer.

Roberts explained: “We can manage games a little bit better later on where the turnover in the ball is a little bit too much for our liking. I think our lads in the middle of the pitch can really dictate the play with the ability they have got. They can up the tempo of games and slow games down when we need to. When you know that the game is getting a little bit stretched, basketball games don’t really suit us, so we need to be a bit better at keeping hold of the ball and managing the game with the ball.