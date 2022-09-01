What Chesterfield want to improve on ahead of trip to John Sheridan's Oldham Athletic
Life is good at the Spireites so far, but they are always looking at ways they can improve.
Paul Cook’s men sit top of the table after going unbeaten in the first six games of the season.
They head to Oldham Athletic this Saturday full of confidence, but they know they are not the finished article yet.
“Confidence has been high since pre-season, the team has been together for 11-12 games now,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said. We are happy with the performances, results come and go. If our performances are at a standard that we want them to be then we will win more than we will lose.
“There are a load of things we can brush up on, this group can get so much better, they know it and they want to get better - and we will. We are still a new group, there is a long way to go, but we will get better, that is a fact.”
One area they are keen to improve is on stop games becoming a bit end-to-end as the final whistle edges closer.
Roberts explained: “We can manage games a little bit better later on where the turnover in the ball is a little bit too much for our liking. I think our lads in the middle of the pitch can really dictate the play with the ability they have got. They can up the tempo of games and slow games down when we need to. When you know that the game is getting a little bit stretched, basketball games don’t really suit us, so we need to be a bit better at keeping hold of the ball and managing the game with the ball.
"It is a cliche saying but they can’t score if we have got the ball. We have got players on the pitch who can control games and we can possibly be a little bit cleaner with the ball and the chances late on in games for other teams. The majority of games we will control but you have always got that chance of a breakaway and you feel the way teams can hurt us is possibly a set-play or a breakaway because most teams in our division don’t cut through you with passing moves because our shape is so strong.”