What Chesterfield caretaker boss John Pemberton did on his first day in charge

John Pemberton says he “jumped at the chance” to return to Chesterfield as caretaker boss following the sacking of John Sheridan.

Pemberton, who will be assisted by Spireites youth coach Neil Cluxton, took training this morning for the first time ahead of tomorrow’s game at the Proact against in-form Sutton United.

“When I got the phone call to ask would I come in and help out I jumped at the chance,” he said.

“It is a club I know and I think this time last year I was in the same position.

“It is obviously a tough situation but one I am not frightened of dealing with.

"I had a chat with some of the players this morning to get a feel for them and just try and put a spring in their step.

"It was important I spent this morning talking to a few of the players and just getting a feel for where they are and what the problems have been.

"I know John (Sheridan) very well and I know he is a winner and I know he will be hurting because he is a proud football man.

"I have spoken to the players this morning, they have to take responsiblity for it (poor season) and they know that and I'm sure John has said that to them previously.

"They have got to have some ownership of where we are and the situation we are in.

"My dealings with them and coversation with them this morning they are all in a position where they want to try and write the wrongs.

"But the proof will be tomorrow when we get out on the grass and moving forward.”

The 55-year-old added: "There is no point me coming in ranting and raving and banging a drum because I don't know whether they (players) will respond to that - some might - some won't - I need to find out.

"There are some faces who I don't know so I have to find out about them quickly and what their character is.”