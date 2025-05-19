Chesterfield’s coaching staff and ‘gutted’ players have reacted to the season coming to a close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites missed out on a place in the League Two play-off final after losing to Walsall in the semi-final but they can be proud of finishing seventh in their first campaign back at League Two for six years.

There have been some memorable moments along the way, including doing the double over eventual champions Doncaster Rovers and clinching a play-off place on the last day of the season at Accrington Stanley in dramatic style. There have also been some lows on and off the pitch but the future looks bright and you would not back against them being right up near the top next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues were second best against Walsall across the two legs, losing 4-1 on aggregate, and as much as there was disappointment, everyone is optimistic about the 2025/2026 season.

Ollie Banks in action against Walsall. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

First team coach, Gary Roberts, said: “So proud of our club - walking out that tunnel Sunday and seeing the stadium in that way was the best I’ve seen as a player or coach here. We’ve come a long way and we are not stopping!”

Fellow first team coach, Paddy Byrne, wrote: “We’re absolutely gutted. We gave everything. We’ll be back. Unbelievable away end tonight, like it has been all season. Home & away. Thank you Spireites. Credit to Walsall. Wish them well at Wembley.”

Jenson Metcalfe, who will now return to parent club Everton after his season-long loan, posted: “From the staff, to the players, the fans and everyone involved, thank you. There has been ups and downs like always in football but I’ve learnt a lot. I wish everyone at the club nothing but the best moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Ollie Banks said: “My team is always proud to represent this football club, thank you to everyone for your support all season long. Devastated we couldn’t get the job done. But it’s been an amazing two years for everyone involved. We will come back stronger again.”

And Tom Naylor added: “Absolutely gutted the season has ended this way. We gave it everything especially with the ups and downs we have faced. Thank you to the fans for being there every minute, home and away- your support means everything to us!”