West Brom sell out ticket allocation for FA Cup third round tie with Chesterfield

Chesterfield’s FA Cup third round opponents West Brom have sold out their ticket allocation.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago - 1 min read
The Baggies have confirmed they have shifted all 1,800 tickets for their potential third-round banana skin.

Spireites earned the glamour tie against the Championship outfit following their second round success at AFC Wimbledon.

Any remaining home tickets are now set to go on general sale and can be purchased here.

It is the second season in a row that the National League promotion chasers have secured a big third round tie following last year’s exit at Chelsea.

