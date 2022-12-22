West Brom have sold out their 1800 tickets for the trip to Chesterfield

The Baggies have confirmed they have shifted all 1,800 tickets for their potential third-round banana skin.

Spireites earned the glamour tie against the Championship outfit following their second round success at AFC Wimbledon.

Any remaining home tickets are now set to go on general sale and can be purchased here.

It is the second season in a row that the National League promotion chasers have secured a big third round tie following last year’s exit at Chelsea.