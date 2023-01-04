West Brom predicted line-up and injury news for Chesterfield FA Cup clash - expert view

The Spireites, aiming to make the fourth round for the first time in eight years, entertain the Baggies on Saturday at the Technique Stadium.

To get the lowdown on the Baggies’ season so far, new boss Carlos Corberan, style of play, key men, likely line-up and off-field protests, we spoke to journalist Lewis Cox, who reports on West Brom for the Express and Star newspaper.

What do you make of West Brom’s season so far?

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan.

As is quite visible from the outside - disastrous for three months and a remarkable recovery since.

Former boss Steve Bruce had his first summer to build a squad and forge a style to compete for automatic promotion to the Premier League. Instead, after just a single win in 13, Albion were flirting with the relegation places by the time the club pulled the trigger on the experienced boss. Many fans wanted action taken sooner.

The club have struck gold with Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard, appointed in late October, has managed a quite outstanding recovery.

After defeat in his first game in charge to second-placed Sheffield United which left Albion rock-bottom of the second tier, they have climbed to ninth and now just four points from third. Eight wins in the last nine - the other was a last-minute penalty defeat at Coventry - has been a brilliant effort, though does highlight the squad's talent.

A big sidenote that underpins Albion's season is ownership issues with regular and increasing protests against controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, who has been late to repay loan payments, including a December 31 deadline.

Parachute payments, following relegation from the Premier League, run out at the end of this season. While on the pitch is going very well, these are gloomy and difficult times off it.

Why did it go so badly wrong under Bruce?

There was an element of misfortune early on as Albion found themselves on the end of a few horror decisions but it quickly became apparent Bruce's side were too easy to score past.

Bruce had tried to re-balance the squad's style over the summer from a capable defensive unit but unable to score. Instead it went too far the other way and the Baggies were left with the opposite. Scoring was not an issue but they were suddenly conceding way too many.

They were easily got at, scored against and by the time there had been eight or nine games confidence was on the floor and all of a sudden even the top six started to feel a big uphill mission.

Supporters lost confidence and faith in what Bruce was doing and the end felt nigh for a good month.

What’s Corberan changed to get the Baggies moving up the table?

He's just come in and lifted the whole place.

The head coach brought a zip to things on and off the pitch that was missing. Albion were all too often sluggish and lethargic and that no longer happens, certainly without the ball.

Training sessions were ramped right up to the far extreme as Corberan spent long hours drilling his tactical and technical methods on the squad. A week's break in Spain during the World Cup was hugely important from a mentality perspective.

Corberan is known from his Huddersfield days to tinker with a formation but after starting with a back three in his opening game, and losing, settled on 4-2-3-1 and it has been that ever since.

The personnel have been largely the same, with a bit of rotation, but it is abundantly clear everybody knows their role and what is being asked of them.

It is a more than capable Championship squad and one any boss should be able to make into a force.

What style of play can we expect from West Brom?

Intensity. Corberan's behaviour on the touchline is how he likes his side to play - he never stops and kicks every ball with his players.

He is a disciple and former chief lieutenant to great former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa - Corberan was under-23 boss and first-team coach at Elland Road - and we can see that intensity in Albion's play. Not all of the time, but for a lot of it.

They have not been afraid of playing it out from the back. Goalkeeper Alex Palmer is regularly playing the ball out to defenders. Some of the football as each game passes is becoming quite the sight.

The full-backs are important and join up attacks with their wingers, who are tasked to deliver and meet the opposite winger's crosses.

The same 12 or 13 players have been used throughout Corberan's two months or so in charge so far, which is why Saturday will be interesting as the head coach will no doubt shuffle his pack to give fringe players and youngsters an opportunity.

Who are the key man to watch out?

Picking some key men out of the predicted XI I've given lower down - it will be an opportunity for Grady Diangana and Tom Rogic to make an impact.

The duo have been used of late with Corberan regularly opting to rotate certain positions, though for Diangana starts have been rare with Matty Phillips preferred on the left instead. Former Celtic favourite Rogic, a free agent signing, has been rotated with John Swift in the No.10 role in recent weeks.

One to note is Semi Ajayi at centre-half. He has been out injured (ankle) since early September and while making the bench for a number of games is yet to sample a minute under Corberan. He would typically be first choice.

Right-back Ethan Ingram and forward Reyes Cleary are from the academy system and well thought of.

Do you anticipate West Brom making some changes for this one?

Oh yes, almost certainly. I would not even rule out the possibility of a full 11 changes from the last league game, a 1-0 win over Reading on Monday.

That would not be taking National League opposition lightly or for granted, but it is more a nod to Albion's big squad packed with talent at Championship level. They should be able to fully rotate and have enough to reach round four.

What’s the reaction been from Baggies fans to drawing Chesterfield?

General intrigue really. Albion haven't faced Chesterfield competitively since 1948, for almost every travelling Baggie it will be a new ground to 'tick off' - which is a refreshing change from visiting the same old stadia.

The FA Cup is, as you would imagine, far from a priority for the Baggies but supporters would not shun a run through a couple of rounds after some recent early round disappointments.

Any injuries or suspensions?

Centre-back Kyle Bartley has missed out since the Championship resumed in the middle of last month. He is nursing a thigh injury and had a setback midway through his rehab, which was a shame because the powerful defender was in great form prior to the break. He is their only absence at the moment, other than long-term victim Kean Bryan, who hasn't played for more than a year.

Predicted line-up?

(4-2-3-1): Button; Ingram, Kelly, Ajayi, Reach; Livermore, Gardner-Hickman; Diangana, Rogic, Grant; Cleary.

Score prediction?

