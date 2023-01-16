The Championship side were seconds away from being beaten by the Spireites until they rescued a replay 10 days ago.

The teams clash again at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night to decide who progresses to the FA Cup fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Gardner-Hickman, 21, who played in the first game, says they won’t be taking Town ‘lightly’.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

“We saw how dangerous they can be in the first game and they gave us a real scare,” he told West Brom’s official club website.

“We’re a much better team than what we showed at Chesterfield and it’s up to us to go out there and prove it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the lads know that we weren’t good enough. We’ve all got points to prove and everyone wants to be playing in this side.

“We all know that it will be another difficult test against a side who will desperately want to beat us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We can’t sit back and let them try and take control of the game like they were able to do at their stadium last week.

“We showed great character to get back into the game and score an injury-time leveller up there to force a replay. Hopefully we can get the job done at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night with home advantage on our side.”