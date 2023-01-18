John Swift’s goal on 23 minutes put the Baggies ahead but the Spireites grew into the game as the half went on and were well in the tie after the first 45.

But two early goals after half-time killed the game off before they added a fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They started to attack us more in the latter stages of the first half and we had to defend a little deeper,” Corberan told West Brom’s official club website.

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan.

“They were starting to dominate and we knew we had to correct that in the second half. We were better after the second goal and then up to the third goal, which gave us a clear advantage.

“They had a lot of possession after our third goal but then we went and scored right at the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corberan also said they had a ‘responsibility’ to progress in the competition and they will travel to Bristol City in the next round.

“The team achieved the target that we set out to achieve,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a responsibility to get through to the next round and thankfully we did that.

“The first goal was important for us and I was pleased to see John Swift score. I think the goal will help show him his possibilities. He was one of the best players of the game. He was the connection between the midfielders and the strikers and he was creating chances for us.”