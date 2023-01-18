News you can trust since 1855
West Brom boss admits they had to 'correct' Chesterfield's 'dominance' at half-time in FA Cup win

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan admitted Chesterfield were ‘starting to dominate’ just before half-time and that they had to ‘correct’ that.

By Liam Norcliffe
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 9:37am

John Swift’s goal on 23 minutes put the Baggies ahead but the Spireites grew into the game as the half went on and were well in the tie after the first 45.

But two early goals after half-time killed the game off before they added a fourth.

“They started to attack us more in the latter stages of the first half and we had to defend a little deeper,” Corberan told West Brom’s official club website.

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan.
“They were starting to dominate and we knew we had to correct that in the second half. We were better after the second goal and then up to the third goal, which gave us a clear advantage.

“They had a lot of possession after our third goal but then we went and scored right at the end.”

Corberan also said they had a ‘responsibility’ to progress in the competition and they will travel to Bristol City in the next round.

“The team achieved the target that we set out to achieve,” he added.

“We had a responsibility to get through to the next round and thankfully we did that.

“The first goal was important for us and I was pleased to see John Swift score. I think the goal will help show him his possibilities. He was one of the best players of the game. He was the connection between the midfielders and the strikers and he was creating chances for us.”

