One year ago yesterday Chesterfield finally clinched their return to the EFL with a 3-0 win over Boreham Wood to seal the National League title.

Photographer Tina Jenner captured just some of the fans who were there that day with these fantastic images.

Take a look and see who you know. Let us know your memories of that day, and the National League years, via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Spireites news here.

1 . Chesterfield 3 Borehamwood 0 Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield 3 Borehamwood 0 Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield 3 Borehamwood 0 Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales