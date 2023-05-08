Wembley Stadium.

The Spireites and the Magpies will contest the National League play-off final this Saturday (3.30pm).

Both teams won their semi-finals on Sunday and they will now clash at Wembley this weekend to see who clinches promotion to League Two.

Tickets were set to go on sale on the official Wembley Stadium website on Monday morning at 9am but supporters from both clubs have not been able to secure them.

Issuing an update on social media, Chesterfield and Notts County both said: “Wembley Stadium have confirmed that they are looking into an issue which is preventing supporters from purchasing play-off final tickets. We will provide an update once resolved.”

Tickets are only available through the official Wembley Stadium website, which can be found HERE

Hospitality packages will be available to book from the Spireites. Further details will be announced soon, the club said.

