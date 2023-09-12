​Wells praises Ducks squad after FA Trophy display

Dave Pearce slots home a penalty against Bedford. Photo: Mike Snell.

​The Ducks lost 3-2 at home to Bedford Town who are flying high at the top of the SPL Division One Central, it taking a winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time to put Lee Bircham’s side through after Dave Pearce had earlier scored twice for Aylesbury.

But Wells was pleased with large aspects of his team’s performance, believing they are continuing to turn a corner after a difficult start to the season.

He said: “I’m disappointed because I thought we did really well and maybe a bit naively I was starting to think about who my penalty takers were going to be.

"But when you look at the 180 minutes we had last Saturday and then today, there are huge, huge improvements and you can see in the way Bedford celebrated that they knew they were in a game today.

"They might complain about our second goal but I think there were a couple of things that happened before their third where the referee probably could have given something more than what we got.

"But that’s what happens and it won’t define our season – if anything it’ll give us that bit more because of the work rate we’ve put in today on a really horrible day in tough conditions.

"I’d say that’s the best we’ve looked going forward in terms of what we wanted to do and making them defend, so credit to my boys.

"I didn’t think we’d been getting Pearcey in the game enough recently so we decided to put him in a kind of false nine hoping he can just find the little pockets and a bit of pace either side of him, which is what happened.

"Hopefully that sort of performance against the favourites for the league is something we should be proud of.”

Aylesbury currently face a break of nearly three weeks until their next game – subject to any potential rearrangements – the visit of Barton Rovers on Saturday, September 30.

