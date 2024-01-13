News you can trust since 1855
Welling United v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates for FA Trophy fourth round

Chesterfield are expected to select a very young side as they take on National League South side Welling United in the FA Trophy fourth round today (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 14:04 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Welling United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

15:19 GMT

Chadwick collects

A dangerous, whipped cross from the left from Papadopoulos. Showed some good hands to take that and not spill it.

15:13 GMT

Nine gone

Still 0-0. Chesterfield are holding their own so far. They haven't given away any chances yet,

15:06 GMT

Good start

Chesterfield win an early corner after winning a couple of second balls and then turning the hosts. The delivery comes to nothing, but that will give the youngsters some confidence.

15:01 GMT

KO!

Referee Paul Johnson pips his whistle and we are underway!

14:59 GMT

Here come the teams!

A big moment in the careers of these young Spireites players.

Six of them are making their debuts. Could be more off the bench, too. They are going to be up against some experienced non-league players.

COYB!

14:50 GMT

Countdown to KO

Kick-off is about 10 minutes away here for this FA Trophy fourth round clash.

It's a very young Spirteites side but hopefully they can give a good account of themselves against the hosts from the National League South.

Stay with us as we bring you all the key action from the game.

14:23 GMT

How the hosts start

14:15 GMT

Chesterfield team news confirmed - 11 changes

11 changes for Chesterfield today. No senior players involved in the squad. It's all the academy lads.

(4-2-3-1) Chadwick; Brassey, D'Sena, Wragg, Eratt-Thompson; Hooper, Abudu; Marshall, Rossiter, Jessop; Simmonite.

Subs: M.Cook, Mohiuddin, Smith, Millen, Thomas, Mitchell, Rinaldo.

17:21 GMT

Welling boss Danny Bloor:

“It’s a great tie and one we’re looking forward to. We need to concentrate on keeping the spirits high.

“We have to take some positives from last weekend – the second half gave us some solace. There’s no use feeling sorry for ourselves. We have to roll our sleeves up and go again.”

Fri, 12 Jan, 2024, 09:41 GMT

Prize money

Winners of fourth round ties receive £5,250 in prize money. Losers get £1,500.

