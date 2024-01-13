Welling United v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates for FA Trophy fourth round
Welling United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Chadwick collects
A dangerous, whipped cross from the left from Papadopoulos. Showed some good hands to take that and not spill it.
Nine gone
Still 0-0. Chesterfield are holding their own so far. They haven't given away any chances yet,
Good start
Chesterfield win an early corner after winning a couple of second balls and then turning the hosts. The delivery comes to nothing, but that will give the youngsters some confidence.
KO!
Referee Paul Johnson pips his whistle and we are underway!
Here come the teams!
A big moment in the careers of these young Spireites players.
Six of them are making their debuts. Could be more off the bench, too. They are going to be up against some experienced non-league players.
COYB!
Countdown to KO
Kick-off is about 10 minutes away here for this FA Trophy fourth round clash.
It's a very young Spirteites side but hopefully they can give a good account of themselves against the hosts from the National League South.
Stay with us as we bring you all the key action from the game.
How the hosts start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - 11 changes
11 changes for Chesterfield today. No senior players involved in the squad. It's all the academy lads.
(4-2-3-1) Chadwick; Brassey, D'Sena, Wragg, Eratt-Thompson; Hooper, Abudu; Marshall, Rossiter, Jessop; Simmonite.
Subs: M.Cook, Mohiuddin, Smith, Millen, Thomas, Mitchell, Rinaldo.
Welling boss Danny Bloor:
“It’s a great tie and one we’re looking forward to. We need to concentrate on keeping the spirits high.
“We have to take some positives from last weekend – the second half gave us some solace. There’s no use feeling sorry for ourselves. We have to roll our sleeves up and go again.”
Prize money
Winners of fourth round ties receive £5,250 in prize money. Losers get £1,500.