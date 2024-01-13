Welling United v Chesterfield LIVE: Build-up kick-off ahead of FA Trophy fourth round
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Welling United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Welling boss Danny Bloor:
“It’s a great tie and one we’re looking forward to. We need to concentrate on keeping the spirits high.
“We have to take some positives from last weekend – the second half gave us some solace. There’s no use feeling sorry for ourselves. We have to roll our sleeves up and go again.”
Prize money
Winners of fourth round ties receive £5,250 in prize money. Losers get £1,500.
Who played last time?
Ryley D'Sena, Sam Hooper, Jay Abudu, Liam Jessop, Thomas Marshall and Ali Mohiuddin all featured in the 6-1 win against Southport in the last round so they could get a chance to impress again this afternoon.
Spireites squad news
It sounds like Town are going to play a load of youngsters from the academy today.
This competition is obviously not a priority, promotion is, so no sleep will be lost if they are defeated today.
It makes even more sense given that they have another important league game at home to Altrincham on Tuesday night.
Welling
Are third from bottom of the National League South and are eight points from safety. They have won just four out of 26 league games this season.
They have won just one of their last eight in all competitions, which was on penalties against Brackley Town in the third round of the trophy.
Odds
Welling: 23/10
Draw: 5/2
Chesterfield: 10/11
(Sky Bet)
Welcome back!
It's FA Trophy action for Chesterfield today as they head to National League South side Welling United in the FA Trophy fourth round.
Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.