Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 6
Took no chances as he went long with his kicks and punched away corners. His palms were stung when he parried from Morris from distance. Got fingertips to Duke-McKenna's equaliser but couldn't keep it out. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6
Was up against one of Harrogate's trickier players in Duke-McKenna. Had some good moments where he kept the door shut and others where he could have been more diligent. Perhaps caught up field a tad for the equaliser. Finished strong and supported attacks. Photo: Chesterfield FC
3. Chey Dunkley 7
Headed the winner from Mandeville's corner on 82 minutes. Defended the box strongly, thumping plenty of headers back away from danger. Duke-Mckenna sprinted between him and Daley-Campbell for the equaliser but it was unexpected with Chesterfield having safe possession with a throw-in. Photo: Chesterfield FC
4. Kyle McFadzean 6
Steady outing defensively, clearing his lines really well. Could have been better in possession at times but didn't take any risks. Photo: Tina Jenner