Chey Dunkley headed Chesterfield's winner.placeholder image
Chey Dunkley headed Chesterfield's winner.

'Well-taken goal' - Chesterfield player ratings from win at Harrogate Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 18:55 BST
Chey Dunkley’s late header secured a 2-1 win for Chesterfield at Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Took no chances as he went long with his kicks and punched away corners. His palms were stung when he parried from Morris from distance. Got fingertips to Duke-McKenna's equaliser but couldn't keep it out.

1. Zach Hemming 6

Took no chances as he went long with his kicks and punched away corners. His palms were stung when he parried from Morris from distance. Got fingertips to Duke-McKenna's equaliser but couldn't keep it out. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Was up against one of Harrogate's trickier players in Duke-McKenna. Had some good moments where he kept the door shut and others where he could have been more diligent. Perhaps caught up field a tad for the equaliser. Finished strong and supported attacks.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6

Was up against one of Harrogate's trickier players in Duke-McKenna. Had some good moments where he kept the door shut and others where he could have been more diligent. Perhaps caught up field a tad for the equaliser. Finished strong and supported attacks. Photo: Chesterfield FC

Photo Sales
Headed the winner from Mandeville's corner on 82 minutes. Defended the box strongly, thumping plenty of headers back away from danger. Duke-Mckenna sprinted between him and Daley-Campbell for the equaliser but it was unexpected with Chesterfield having safe possession with a throw-in.

3. Chey Dunkley 7

Headed the winner from Mandeville's corner on 82 minutes. Defended the box strongly, thumping plenty of headers back away from danger. Duke-Mckenna sprinted between him and Daley-Campbell for the equaliser but it was unexpected with Chesterfield having safe possession with a throw-in. Photo: Chesterfield FC

Photo Sales
Steady outing defensively, clearing his lines really well. Could have been better in possession at times but didn't take any risks.

4. Kyle McFadzean 6

Steady outing defensively, clearing his lines really well. Could have been better in possession at times but didn't take any risks. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldHarrogate TownChey Dunkley
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice