Well-known striker who swapped professional football for bricklaying set to face Chesterfield
A well-known former Football League striker with links to Mansfield Town will be eyeing-up a cup upset against Chesterfield.
Seventh tier Coalville Town visit the Technique Stadium on Tuesday night in the rearranged FA Trophy third round tie.
The Leicestershire club are currently seventh in the Southern Central Premier League but have games in hand on those above them.
They have already caused one cup upset this season – beating Notts County away 3-2 in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.
In the Coalville ranks is former Accrington Stanley, Torquay United, Burton Albion, Scunthorpe United and Stags forward Billy Kee.
He had a prolific record in the Football League, and also lifted the League Two title with Accrington in 2018. He also had a short loan spell at Mansfield in the 2014/2015 campaign.
But Kee retired from professional football three years ago, aged just 29, due to mental health reasons including depression and anxiety as well as bulimia.
He swapped professional football for bricklaying and combines that with playing part-time for Coalville, who he signed for in 2020.
"They said 'come and play, no pressure, just enjoy it’,” Kee said in an interview with the BBC.
"It's given me a life again with football. It fits in with my work schedule and I enjoy it."
Winners of third round ties receive £4,500 in prize money.
Fourth round matches take place on Saturday, January 14.
Chesterfield’s next league fixture is away at Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day.