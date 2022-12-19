Seventh tier Coalville Town visit the Technique Stadium on Tuesday night in the rearranged FA Trophy third round tie.

The Leicestershire club are currently seventh in the Southern Central Premier League but have games in hand on those above them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have already caused one cup upset this season – beating Notts County away 3-2 in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Billy Kee pictured in action for Accrington Stanley.

In the Coalville ranks is former Accrington Stanley, Torquay United, Burton Albion, Scunthorpe United and Stags forward Billy Kee.

He had a prolific record in the Football League, and also lifted the League Two title with Accrington in 2018. He also had a short loan spell at Mansfield in the 2014/2015 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Kee retired from professional football three years ago, aged just 29, due to mental health reasons including depression and anxiety as well as bulimia.

He swapped professional football for bricklaying and combines that with playing part-time for Coalville, who he signed for in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They said 'come and play, no pressure, just enjoy it’,” Kee said in an interview with the BBC.

"It's given me a life again with football. It fits in with my work schedule and I enjoy it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners of third round ties receive £4,500 in prize money.

Fourth round matches take place on Saturday, January 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad