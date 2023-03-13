Wealdstone v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield have a chance to close the gap on third-placed Woking tonight when they travel to Wealdstone (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites are fourth and six points behind Woking but could cut the deficit to three points if they win their game in hand this evening.
Hosts Wealdstone are eighth and just three points off the play-offs themselves.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and updates.
Wealdstone v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Two changes in both defence and midfield. Dobra not risked but expected to be back soon. Dallas shakes off knee knock to start. No Akinola in the squad.
Four changes.
IN: King, Palmer, Jones, Banks
OUT: Sheckleford, Williams, Oldaker, Akinola
4-2-3-1 Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Dallas, Colclough; McCallum.
Subs: Williams, Horton, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
We’ll predict three changes with King, Jones and Banks replacing Sheckleford, Oldaker and Akinola. Dobra to make the bench.
(4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Dallas, Colclough; McCallum.
Subs: Palmer, Akinola, Dobra, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
Armando Dobra (hamstring) could be in contention although he is unlikely to start, according to coach Danny Webb.
Andrew Dallas (knee) is hoping to have shaked off a knock he suffered against Yeovil.
Akwasi Asante (groin) remains out.
Wealdstone are fifth in the form table over the last six games. They have won three, drew two and lost one.
After a 5-0 defeat to Halifax, they have won all of their last three.
These two sides only played each other three weeks ago on February 21, which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Technique.