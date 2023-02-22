Wealdstone boss delighted with an ‘unbelievable point’ against Chesterfield
Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard was delighted with an ‘unbelievable point’ for his team against Chesterfield.
Micah Obiero put the Stones ahead in the first-half but substitute Armando Dobra cancelled it out after the break.
Maynard said: “We said if we could come here and get a point that it would be an unbelievable point.
“I thought in the first-half we were excellent, we controlled the game. We knew we had to try and silence the crowd and we did that. We could have been two up at half-time. Their goalie has made an unbelievable save. It is disappointing not to get all three points after leading for as long as we did.
“In the first-half out football was fluent and we dominated and then in the second-half they dominated and we had to dig deep.”
He added: “They are a very good team, they move the ball well. It was a good footballing game. You can see why they are in the position they are. Cooky has done an unbelievable job. He has assembled a really good team. They have got Football League players in their squad so it is a huge credit that we went toe-to-toe with them.”