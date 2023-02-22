Wealdstone boss delighted with an ‘unbelievable point’ against Chesterfield

Micah Obiero put the Stones ahead in the first-half but substitute Armando Dobra cancelled it out after the break.

Maynard said: “We said if we could come here and get a point that it would be an unbelievable point.

“I thought in the first-half we were excellent, we controlled the game. We knew we had to try and silence the crowd and we did that. We could have been two up at half-time. Their goalie has made an unbelievable save. It is disappointing not to get all three points after leading for as long as we did.

Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard.

“In the first-half out football was fluent and we dominated and then in the second-half they dominated and we had to dig deep.”

Maynard also had some nice words to say about manager Paul Cook and the Blues.

