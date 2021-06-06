Notts County manager Ian Burchnall.

The hosts came from behind twice and secured a place in the play-off semi-finals when Mark Ellis headed a 90th minute winner.

Goals from Danny Rowe and Liam Mandeville either side of Kyle Wootton’s strike gave the Spireites a half-time lead.

But injuries to goalkeeper James Montgomery and midfielder Manny Oyeleke swung the game in County’s favour and they made the visitors pay in the last 20 minutes.

Wootton got his second when he turned in Ellis’ header back across goal and then Ellis found the net himself to send the hosts through to the semi-finals to play Torquay United.

“I thought it was a fantastic game,” Burchnall said.

“I thought we showed unbelievable character and belief, we were behind twice against a very good team.

“I thought the way we played was just magnificent, I am so proud.

“We did not panic, we stuck to our principles, we attacked relentlessly and I thought we were well deserving of the win.

“In the dressing room at half-time we felt absolutely we could turn this around.

“Today I felt we would get the (winning) goal, I really did.

“I believed that if we got one in the second-half we would get two.

“All of our defensive line will probably look at the two goals we conceded and maybe be a bit disappointed with them.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere here, I thought the fans pushed and pushed us.”

Goalscorer Ellis praised the Spireites for the part they played in an exciting game.

“It could not have gone better, probably one of the last kicks of the game,” he said.

“You have got to give credit to Chesterfield, they came out and did a job on us in the first-half.

“Second-half, we knew we had to step it up.

“That is the worst we have been for a while I think, in the first-half, and we knew we had 45 minutes of hard work and graft to try and get a result.

“They did a number on us first-half, Chesterfield, and credit to them.